Schumer: Government needs to fix town's waterfront barriers

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer says the federal government needs to repair a New York community's waterfront infrastructure after it was severely damaged by the flooding along Lake Ontario.
The New York Democrat was in the Wayne County town of Sodus on Friday. He called on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to repair the breakwater and steel wall that protect homes and businesses on Sodus Point and Sodus Bay from the lake's wind-driven waves.
Those barriers have been pounded since spring by high water and waves, causing a more than 1,000-foot washout at Crescent Beach that's contributing to flooding along the shores of Sodus Bay.
Schumer is asking the Corps of Engineers to repair the barriers and close the washout.
