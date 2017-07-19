National Politics

July 19, 2017 1:02 AM

University, middle school partner on cybersecurity education

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ga.

A partnership between a university and a Georgia school district will bring a yearlong elective course on cybersecurity to a middle school.

The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports Columbus State University and the Muscogee County School District have partnered to teach 140 seventh- and eighth-graders at Rothschild Leadership Academy a course called "Business Principles & Computer Science" this school year. The program has received a $50,000 grant from the National Security Agency.

CSU's executive director of P-12/University Partnerships, Tom Hackett, says this is the first time such a program has been brought to the middle school level in Georgia. CSU professor Wayne Summers says the program is designed to encourage safe computing practices and grow the pool of potential cybersecurity professionals.

Hackett says CSU is in talks with other schools, as well.

