National Politics

July 18, 2017 11:32 PM

Maryland crab bake drawing politicians to Crisfield

The Associated Press
CRISFIELD, Md.

A seafood festival with a political flavor is taking place on Maryland's Eastern Shore.

The 41st Annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake will take place Wednesday afternoon in Crisfield.

The festival deep in Maryland crab country is often visited by politicians. Next year is a big election year in state government, with the governor's office and all of the state's 188 legislative seats on the ballot. The primary is June 26, so this is the last Tawes crab feast before the primary.

The event features crabs, clams, fish, corn on the cob and watermelon.

The festival is named in honor of Crisfield native J. Millard Tawes, who was governor from 1959 to 1967.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What's it like to drive distracted? Check it out

What's it like to drive distracted? Check it out 1:08

What's it like to drive distracted? Check it out
Battle of the Badges: Shopping Dash 0:39

Battle of the Badges: Shopping Dash
Justin Timberlake consoles woman hit by errant tee shot at celebrity golf event 4:17

Justin Timberlake consoles woman hit by errant tee shot at celebrity golf event

View More Video