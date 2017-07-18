National Politics

July 18, 2017 7:42 PM

ICE says felon arrested after Texas sheriff ignored request

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it arrested a man who immigrated from Mexico illegally after law officers in Austin ignored a "detainer" request to turn him over.

ICE said it took 33-year-old Julio Cesar Mendoza-Caballero into custody Sunday, about a month after it sent the detainer to Travis County. ICE says Mendoza-Caballero was deported four previous times and convicted in 2008 of stealing a firearm.

Complying with detainers is voluntary, but ICE has repeatedly criticized Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez for rejecting most of them not for someone accused of a violent crime.

A sheriff's spokeswoman says the Sheriff's Office kept ICE informed of Mendoza-Caballero's status throughout his case.

Mendoza-Caballero was booked into the Travis County Jail in June on a misdemeanor assault charge.

