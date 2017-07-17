County councilwoman Wilson to challenge Hatch for US Senate

Salt Lake County councilwoman Jenny Wilson is running to challenge U.S. Orrin Hatch for his Senate seat next year.
The Democrat serving her second six-year term on the council said Monday that it's time for a change after Hatch's 40 years in office.
Wilson, the daughter of former Salt Lake City mayor Ted Wilson, has served on a number of nonprofit boards and produced and directed a documentary film about a rescue on Grand Teton.
Hatch says he intends to run for re-election in 2018 but the Republican senator has not made a final decision on whether he'll actually seek another term.
Hatch's spokesman Matt Whitlock said in a statement that the senator's role as chair of the Senate Finance committee puts him at the center of critical debates and he'll win if he runs for re-election.
