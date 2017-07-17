National Politics

Schimel ends first half of year with $380k on hand

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

A new campaign finance report shows Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel's campaign finished the first half of 2017 with nearly $400,000 on hand.

Campaign finance reports cover the first six months of 2017 are due Monday with state election officials. Schimel's report indicates he had $381,189 on hand as of June 30. He raised $298,035 over the reporting period.

Josh Kaul is the only Democrat so far to announce a run against Schimel next year. He entered the race in April. His campaign announced last week that he has raised slightly more than $174,000 in two-and-half months and had about $135,000 on hand at the end of June.

