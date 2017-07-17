National Politics

July 17, 2017 8:45 AM

Pennsylvania could lose tens of billions under Senate bill

By MARC LEVY Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's administration says Pennsylvania would lose tens of billions of federal Medicaid dollars in a decade under legislation pending in the U.S. Senate.

The Wolf administration released its analysis Monday of Republican legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."

The fate of the bill is uncertain, and a vote is indefinitely postponed. Pennsylvania's Republican Sen. Pat Toomey helped write the bill, and says it puts Medicaid on a sustainable path.

Against it are Pennsylvania's Democratic Sen Bob Casey, Pennsylvania's hospitals, the Arc of Pennsylvania, the AARP of Pennsylvania and labor unions.

Nearly 2.9 million Pennsylvanians are covered by Pennsylvania's $30 billion Medicaid program, a federal-state partnership. Under the Senate bill, the federal government would pare back its commitment to funding the Medicaid expansion, slow the program's growth.

