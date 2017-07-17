National Politics

July 17, 2017 8:45 AM

Dallet raises $271K in state Supreme Court bid

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

A Milwaukee judge has raised nearly $271,000 in her bid for the state Supreme Court.

Finance reports covering the first six months of 2017 were due Monday. Rebecca Dallet's report shows she raised $270,984 with $200,000 coming from a loan she made to her campaign. She had $279,734 on hand. Dallet entered the race for Justice Michael Gableman's seat on June 1.

Gableman isn't seeking a second term. Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock and Madison attorney Tim Burns also are vying for his seat.

Burns' report shows he raised $122,751 with $93,978 on hand. He got into the race May 1.

Screnock spokesman Nathan Conrad said Screnock's report will show nothing because he got into the race June 16, two weeks before the end of the reporting period.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Researchers need orca poop, this dog finds it

Researchers need orca poop, this dog finds it 1:35

Researchers need orca poop, this dog finds it
Drone Racing for the MultiGP Great Northwest Regional Finals 0:42

Drone Racing for the MultiGP Great Northwest Regional Finals
Partners N Pals Horseback Riding Day 0:43

Partners N Pals Horseback Riding Day

View More Video