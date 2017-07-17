Dallet raises $271K in state Supreme Court bid

A Milwaukee judge has raised nearly $271,000 in her bid for the state Supreme Court.
Finance reports covering the first six months of 2017 were due Monday. Rebecca Dallet's report shows she raised $270,984 with $200,000 coming from a loan she made to her campaign. She had $279,734 on hand. Dallet entered the race for Justice Michael Gableman's seat on June 1.
Gableman isn't seeking a second term. Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock and Madison attorney Tim Burns also are vying for his seat.
Burns' report shows he raised $122,751 with $93,978 on hand. He got into the race May 1.
Screnock spokesman Nathan Conrad said Screnock's report will show nothing because he got into the race June 16, two weeks before the end of the reporting period.
