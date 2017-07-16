National Politics

July 16, 2017 11:00 PM

Virginia gets $3.8 million to prepare for terrorist attack

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says the state will be awarded a $3.8 million grant to help prepare and prevent a "complex coordinated terrorist attack."

McAuliffe said Friday that Virginia will receive nearly 10 percent of the total funding awarded through the grant and the largest allocation of states on the East Coast, which is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

About $1.2 million will go to Arlington County. The county is home to the Pentagon, which was targeted during the Sept. 11 attacks.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Drone Racing for the MultiGP Great Northwest Regional Finals

Drone Racing for the MultiGP Great Northwest Regional Finals 0:42

Drone Racing for the MultiGP Great Northwest Regional Finals
Partners N Pals Horseback Riding Day 0:43

Partners N Pals Horseback Riding Day
Tri-City chase ends in crash, arrest of robbery suspect 0:33

Tri-City chase ends in crash, arrest of robbery suspect

View More Video