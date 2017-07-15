National Politics

July 15, 2017 12:18 AM

New Mexico forest warns against drones during aerial surveys

The Associated Press
SILVER CITY, N.M.

The U.S. Forest Service is asking people not to fly drones over the Gila National Forest next week because the agency will be conducting aerial surveys for insect and disease outbreaks using low-flying planes and helicopters.

The annual survey work on the southwestern New Mexico forest will begin Monday.

Forest Service aircraft fly at or below 400 feet while on natural resource management missions. Officials say the combination of low-flying aircraft and drones can be deadly.

Gila Forest Supervisor Adam Mendonca is asking the public to work with the agency to help prevent any tragedies.

The data collected from the aerial surveys will be posted online . The most recent available data shows pockets of tree mortality around the Gila as well as pest damage across large swaths of the West.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Partners N Pals Horseback Riding Day

Partners N Pals Horseback Riding Day 0:43

Partners N Pals Horseback Riding Day
Tri-City chase ends in crash, arrest of robbery suspect 0:33

Tri-City chase ends in crash, arrest of robbery suspect
You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

View More Video