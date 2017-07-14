Drainage problems ongoing concern at Wyoming prison

Some state lawmakers are expressing concern about ongoing drainage problems at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins.
Senate President Eli Bebout of Riverton asked a state official at a recent meeting what's being done to keep water out of the building.
Project manager Ian Cattelier says some drainage work has been done. Other work to stabilize the building will have to wait until next year.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2urL19M) lawmakers last year allocated $7 million for repairs while they try to figure out a long-term solution for the prison built on unstable soil.
Floors and walls in the facility have buckled and cracked. Full repairs would cost around $100 million while replacing the prison would cost $250-$300 million.
Cattelier says it's unlikely the prison will become uninhabitable.
