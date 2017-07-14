National Politics

July 14, 2017 8:11 AM

Governors look to talk to Pence about GOP health care plan

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Vice President Mike Pence will address U.S. governors in Rhode Island and some of them say they'll be looking to speak with him about the latest Republican health care overhaul.

Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are scheduled to speak to the National Governors Association meeting in Providence on Friday.

Some Democratic governors publicly criticized the revised health care bill, released Thursday.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says Republicans in Congress are "still trying to put lipstick on a pig, but guess what, it's still a pig."

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, of Rhode Island, says she plans to voice strong opposition to Pence.

Nevada Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval says he's already told the vice president he's concerned about protecting people newly eligible for Medicaid. He plans to reiterate those concerns.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 45 minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 45 minutes cheat death
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video