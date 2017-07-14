$7 million civil award to family of woman killed by police

A federal jury has awarded the family of a woman killed by two Madison police officers $7 million in damages after finding the officers used unreasonable force.
The civil lawsuit against the officers was brought by relatives of 26-year-old Ashley DiPiazza. The Dane County district attorney had previously cleared the officers, Justin Bailey and Gary Pihlaja, of any criminal liability in DiPiazza's 2014 death. The State Journal (http://bit.ly/2vk9avl ) reports DiPiazza's family said she was shot by the officers without threatening anyone but herself.
The officers responded to DiPiazza's apartment where she was holed up with a gun. The officers testified they shot DiPiazza when she emerged from a bedroom with a gun to her head and ignored their commands to drop the weapon.
Jurors found a third officer who had negotiated with DiPiazza bore no responsibility.
