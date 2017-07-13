2 Mississippi men face criminal charges of pharmacy fraud

Two Mississippi men are criminally charged in a nationwide health care fraud crackdown.
Lamar County pharmacist Jason May was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to defraud the federal government, facing allegations that his pharmacy grossed $192 million in revenue from military insurer TRICARE.
Biloxi health care marketer Gerald Jay Schaar was charged with attempt and conspiracy on allegations of taking kickbacks from a pharmacy to persuade someone to prescribe $2.3 million in drugs.
Both men are scheduled to waive indictment and plead guilty July 25 before U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett.
Prosecutors say May and the co-owner of Advantage Pharmacy defrauded insurers by dispensing custom-made creams with ingredients that maximized profit.
Prosecutors want May to forfeit $400,000.
It's unclear if either man has a lawyer to speak for him.
