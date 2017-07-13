National Politics

July 13, 2017 11:05 PM

2 Mississippi men face criminal charges of pharmacy fraud

By JEFF AMY Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

Two Mississippi men are criminally charged in a nationwide health care fraud crackdown.

Lamar County pharmacist Jason May was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to defraud the federal government, facing allegations that his pharmacy grossed $192 million in revenue from military insurer TRICARE.

Biloxi health care marketer Gerald Jay Schaar was charged with attempt and conspiracy on allegations of taking kickbacks from a pharmacy to persuade someone to prescribe $2.3 million in drugs.

Both men are scheduled to waive indictment and plead guilty July 25 before U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett.

Prosecutors say May and the co-owner of Advantage Pharmacy defrauded insurers by dispensing custom-made creams with ingredients that maximized profit.

Prosecutors want May to forfeit $400,000.

It's unclear if either man has a lawyer to speak for him.

