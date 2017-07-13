National Politics

July 13, 2017 9:33 PM

LAPD officer in sex investigation charged with gun felonies

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Authorities say a Los Angeles police officer who was already arrested on suspicion of having sex with an under-aged cadet has now been charged with 10 felonies for illegal weapons found in his home.

The LAPD said in a statement Thursday that in a search of Robert Cain's home in the sex investigation, police found illegally modified assault rifles and other restricted firearms.

Prosecutors have filed charges against him including the illegal possession and manufacturing of assault rifles.

Cain surrendered to deputies in San Bernardino County, where he lives, and is being held in jail there on $500,000 bail.

Authorities reached by phone did not know if he had an attorney who could comment on his case.

Cain's arrest came amid a widening probe into wrongdoing in the department's cadet program for minors who are aspiring officers.

  Comments  

