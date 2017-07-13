National Politics

July 13, 2017 5:00 PM

Burse appointed to University of Louisville board

The Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed former Kentucky State University President Raymond Burse to the University of Louisville board of trustees.

Bevin announced Burse's appointment Thursday, along with 10 other appointments.

Bevin named Nicholasville physician Sandra Robbin Shuffett and former University of Kentucky quarterback and NFL player Derrick Ramsey of Lexington to the UK board.

Also, Louisville businessman Roger Reynolds was appointed to the Kentucky State University board, Lexington restaurateur Deborah Haydon Long was appointed to Morehead State's board and Murray State alumnus Don Irvin Tharpe of Nicholasville was named to the Murray State board.

Former Kentucky Insurance Commissioner George Nichols III of Potomac, Maryland, was appointed to Western Kentucky University's board, Juan Carlos Castro of Lexington and Winchester attorney Christopher Pace were appointed to Eastern Kentucky's board, Ashley Himes of California was appointed to the Northern Kentucky University board and Karen Finan was appointed to the Kentucky Community and Technical College System board.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame"

Rep. Mike Thompson: 2:16

Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame"
Trios employee arrested on charges of attempted child sex trafficking 1:18

Trios employee arrested on charges of attempted child sex trafficking
Seattle's Robinson Cano talks about the best moments of the All-Star Game 0:25

Seattle's Robinson Cano talks about the best moments of the All-Star Game

View More Video