FILE - This Dec. 16, 2015 file photo shows former Sen. Norm McAllister, R-Franklin, awaiting the start of the Vermont Senate's Rules Committee meeting in Montpelier, Vt. Jury selection is continuing in the second trial of the former Vermont lawmaker accused of trying to extract sexual favors from a woman in exchange for rent.
FILE - This Dec. 16, 2015 file photo shows former Sen. Norm McAllister, R-Franklin, awaiting the start of the Vermont Senate's Rules Committee meeting in Montpelier, Vt. Jury selection is continuing in the second trial of the former Vermont lawmaker accused of trying to extract sexual favors from a woman in exchange for rent. Dave Gram AP Photo
FILE - This Dec. 16, 2015 file photo shows former Sen. Norm McAllister, R-Franklin, awaiting the start of the Vermont Senate's Rules Committee meeting in Montpelier, Vt. Jury selection is continuing in the second trial of the former Vermont lawmaker accused of trying to extract sexual favors from a woman in exchange for rent. Dave Gram AP Photo

National Politics

July 14, 2017 9:39 AM

Former Vermont lawmaker testifies in his sex crimes trial

The Associated Press
ST. ALBANS, Vt.

A former Vermont lawmaker accused of soliciting sex from a farmhand instead of rent has taken the stand in his sexual assault trial.

WCAX-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2uibN42) former Republican state Sen. Norm McAllister said Friday that the woman started the relationship with him and it helped him overcome the loss of his wife.

The woman had testified the day before about their more than two-year-sexual relationship. She said "none of it felt consensual."

The 65-year-old McAllister has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and prohibited acts and maintains he's innocent.

Charges were dismissed against McAllister in a sexual assault trial involving a different accuser who lied last year.

McAllister's colleagues voted to suspend him after his arrest in May 2015.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video