National Politics

July 13, 2017 6:36 AM

Democrat challenging Mooney for House seat

The Associated Press
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

The former West Virginia campaign director for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has launched her own campaign to unseat Republican Congressman Alex Mooney.

Talley Sergent, a Charleston resident and former U.S. State Department employee, says West Virginians are worried about their health care, jobs and future.

She says Mooney voted to repeal and replace the Affordable Care with a Republican substitute that would take away health care for many.

The 37-year-old native of Huntington has also worked for the Coca-Cola Co. and currently has her own small company in Charleston.

Mooney, re-elected to a second term last year, says he voted to repeal "Obamacare" as he'd promised in his campaign and to replace it with "free-market solutions" he says will increase access to care and lower costs for West Virginians.

