27 arrested in 4-day police sting targeting guns, felons

A Georgia police department has conducted a four-day operation targeting illegal guns and convicted felons, netting 27 arrests.
The Savannah Morning News reports Savannah-Chatham police spokeswoman Bianca Johnson says the Violent Crimes Task Force operation concluded on Sunday and resulted in the recovery of multiple firearms and stolen automobiles.
Lt. Tonya Reid says the operation was part of an ongoing effort and used intelligence-led policing methods to arrest specific violent individuals.
The task force made 12 felony arrests, 15 misdemeanor arrests, served five warrants, recovered seven firearms and two stolen vehicles, issued 81 citations and conducted 41 field interviews.
The police department partnered with local, state and federal law enforcement during the operation.
