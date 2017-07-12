Animals can't be taken from rancher accused of neglect

A judge says Stark County can't seize about 70 horses and 20 cattle from a Gladstone rancher accused of abusing and neglecting them.
The Bismarck Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2u8G995 ) that Southwest District Judge Rhonda Ehlis says Gary Dassinger should be able to keep his animals, because of how their condition has improved.
The Stark County State's Attorney's Office sued Dassinger in April after a local veterinarian found some of Dassinger's animals to be in poor shape. Two horses were severely crippled and were euthanized.
Dassinger has said health problems made it difficult for him to care for the animals.
Dassinger faces a July 31 preliminary hearing on the animal neglect charges.
Comments