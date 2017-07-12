Traffic restrictions as governors group meets in Providence

A number of Providence roads will be closed and traffic restrictions will be in place as the city plays host to a meeting of the National Governors Association.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Vice President Mike Pence are among the dignitaries expected for this week's meeting. More than 30 governors are also expected. Many of the meetings will be held at the Rhode Island Convention Center, although some events are scheduled for elsewhere in the city and in Newport.
Rhode Island State Police and Providence police say part of West Exchange Street will be closed from noon Wednesday to noon on Sunday.
Streets around the basin of Waterplace Park and the Statehouse will be closed during a WaterFire lighting Friday evening.
Other temporary restrictions will be in place elsewhere.
