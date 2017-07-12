Judge set to hear challenge to new initiative law

Advocates for Arizona's initiative process hope to persuade a judge to block a new law making it easier to keep laws proposed by citizens from going to the ballot.
The two-day hearing that starts Wednesday comes in a challenge to one of two laws targeting initiatives pushed through the Legislature this year by Republicans and signed into law by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey.
The challenged law extends a "strict compliance" standard to initiatives, a move that would make it easier to keep laws proposed by citizens from going to the ballot. A group of voters and advocacy argue the Legislature went too far and the law illegally contradicts courts' interpretation of state Constitution.
Lawyers representing the Arizona Legislature say the groups can't prove they've been harmed by the law
