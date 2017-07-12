National Politics

July 12, 2017 12:16 AM

Lawyer presses government for secret witness identities

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Mass.

A defense attorney for the son of a Boston police captain who is accused of plotting an attack on a college campus to support the Islamic State group has filed a motion to get the government to release the identities of secret witnesses against his client.

Masslive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2uPKE5U ) attorney David Hoose told a federal judge Tuesday, hiding the identities of the secret witnesses has hampered his ability to build a defense.

Hoose's client, 25-year-old Alexander Ciccolo, was arrested July 2015 in a plot to detonate homemade bombs similar to the ones used in the 2013 Boston Marathon attack.

Federal prosecutors invoked the Classified Information Procedures Act in May to shield the witness' identities. Now, Hoose may have to seek a security clearance for access.

