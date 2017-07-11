FILE - In this July 7, 2017, file photo, France's President Emmanuel Macron talks with U.S. President Donald Trump after the family photo on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. Trump and Macron may be the world's most unlikely political odd couple. Far apart on climate change and immigration, the two leaders will look for common ground on terrorism and defense policy when they meet this week in Paris. Fresh off his second trip to Europe, the president is making a U-turn to be the guest of honor at this year’s Bastille Day events _ a celebration of French national pride at a time when, according to Macron, “our world has never been so divided.”
FILE - In this July 7, 2017, file photo, France's President Emmanuel Macron talks with U.S. President Donald Trump after the family photo on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. Trump and Macron may be the world's most unlikely political odd couple. Far apart on climate change and immigration, the two leaders will look for common ground on terrorism and defense policy when they meet this week in Paris. Fresh off his second trip to Europe, the president is making a U-turn to be the guest of honor at this year’s Bastille Day events _ a celebration of French national pride at a time when, according to Macron, “our world has never been so divided.” Michael Sohn, File AP Photo
National Politics

July 11, 2017 10:44 PM

Trump heads to Paris for Bastille Day

By VIVIAN SALAMA Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron may be the world's oddest of political odd couples. Far apart on climate change and immigration, the two leaders will look for common ground on terrorism and defense policy when they meet this week in Paris.

The president will be the guest of honor at this year's Bastille Day events — a celebration of French national pride at a time when, according to Macron, "our world has never been so divided."

The overseas trip comes as Trump is dogged by fresh controversy over his campaign's potential connections to Russia.

