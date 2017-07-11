Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., rides an escalator on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., rides an escalator on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., rides an escalator on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo

National Politics

July 11, 2017 9:33 PM

Sanders to hold telephone town hall with Vermont residents

The Associated Press
BURLINGTON, Vt.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is scheduled to hold a telephone town hall with residents in his home state of Vermont.

Sanders will hold the statewide call Wednesday night, while he's in Washington.

A spokesman for the senator says the call is designed to give Vermonters an update on issues facing the state and the U.S. including the Republican health care plan. He also is expected to discuss President Donald Trump's budget. The spokesman says residents will be able to ask questions about any issues they're concerned about.

The telephone town hall is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department 0:36

August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department
Take an aerial tour of destruction in Mosul with this recent drone footage 2:09

Take an aerial tour of destruction in Mosul with this recent drone footage

View More Video