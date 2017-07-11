Trump delays decision on whether to end Sudan sanctions

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2014 file photo, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir speaks after meeting with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, in the capital Juba, South Sudan. The Trump administration delayed its decision July 11, 2017, on whether to permanently lift sanctions on Sudan, giving itself three more months to determine whether the African country’s government has made enough progress after decades of isolation, war and abuses. Ali Ngethi, File AP Photo