National Politics

July 10, 2017 5:05 AM

GOP Rep. Steve Pearce runs for governor, will leave Congress

By MORGAN LEE Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

Republican Congressman Steve Pearce is running for governor of New Mexico in 2018 while giving up his firm hold over a congressional district along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Pearce announced Monday he will seek the GOP nomination in an attempt to succeed second-term GOP Gov. Susana Martinez, who by law cannot run for re-election next year.

The move by Pearce offers New Mexico voters a Vietnam War-era veteran and former oil man with a largely conservative voting record during seven terms in Congress.

He will give up running in 2018 for New Mexico's southernmost congressional district — one of a handful along the U.S. border with Mexico that is not held by a Democrat.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Happy ending for #ThatNWBus

Happy ending for #ThatNWBus 0:55

Happy ending for #ThatNWBus
Witness describes fatal KCK wreck 1:25

Witness describes fatal KCK wreck
Saving Salmon: Dams' elaborate fish passageways aren't enough to save wild stocks 3:05

Saving Salmon: Dams' elaborate fish passageways aren't enough to save wild stocks

View More Video