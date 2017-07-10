National Politics

July 10, 2017 12:23 AM

Mayor injured after being thrown from bike

The Associated Press
BOSTON

A Massachusetts mayor and gubernatorial candidate has suffered minor injuries after a bike crash.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2tYBYfL ) Newton Mayor Setti Warren was thrown from his bike Sunday after he hit a pothole during a ride in Stow.

His spokesman, Kevin Franck, says the mayor was on a 60-mile training ride for the upcoming Pan-Mass Challenge.

Warren was transported to a hospital as a precaution, and he was released a few hours later on orders to rest.

Franck says the mayor looks forward to resume his training as soon as he is able.

Warren, a Democrat, announced his candidacy for governor in May.

