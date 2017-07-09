National Politics

July 09, 2017 9:10 PM

State working on response to lawsuit on voter information

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire is working on its response to a lawsuit seeking to block voter information from being sent to President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud.

Secretary of State Bill Gardner, a commission member, plans to submit data that's public under state law: names, addresses, party affiliations and voting histories.

But a lawsuit brought against him by the American Civil Liberties Union, Democratic state Sen. Bette Lasky and Republican Rep. Neal Kurk argues that doing so doesn't fit the limited scenarios in which statewide data can legally be shared.

Under state law, anyone can view the statewide voter database at the state archives building, but it can't be copied or transmitted. The lawsuit argues the same law allows Gardner to sell the database to political parties, political committees and candidates.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Happy ending for #ThatNWBus

Happy ending for #ThatNWBus 0:55

Happy ending for #ThatNWBus
Witness describes fatal KCK wreck 1:25

Witness describes fatal KCK wreck
Saving Salmon: Dams' elaborate fish passageways aren't enough to save wild stocks 3:05

Saving Salmon: Dams' elaborate fish passageways aren't enough to save wild stocks

View More Video