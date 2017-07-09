Crosswalks in South Dakota city get paint job

Several crosswalks in a community in the western part of South Dakota are getting a paint job after months of planning to bring color to downtown streets.
Abstract designs will adorn six crosswalks in Spearfish, the Rapid City Journal (http://bit.ly/2sW1RbK) reported.
Matthews Opera House ArtCentral manager Elizabeth Freer, Black Hills State University art professor Michael Baum and city planner Jayna Watson spearheaded the crosswalk project. A dozen volunteers have also contributed their talents.
"Painted crosswalks are a fun way of bringing some creativity to our community, making our streets more interesting," Freer said. "We've received really, really positive response from this project. People drive by and stop to say, 'This is fantastic.' It's kept us going in the heat, for sure."
The painted crosswalks are funded through a two-year, $200,000 Bush Foundation Community Innovation Grant. They're just one component of an overall plan to incorporate art in the city.
"We had a plan, and the design is to innovate in the community," Freer said. "This is about creating and strengthening partnerships."
Last February, a local gallery held an event in which it removed its artwork, covered half the space in cardboard and invited the public to get creative with paint. Another project is decorating fences in the city with artwork.
"There's something amazing about Spearfish, and there is a reason why it continues to grow," she said. "Art helps create jobs at theaters and art galleries, and for musicians. Some look at art as an extra, but they're driving by these crosswalks and saying, 'That's really cool.'"
