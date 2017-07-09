Kenai police officers begin using overdose-reducing drug

The Kenai Police Department is hopeful that they have saved the first of many lives with its recently acquired overdose-reducing drug.
The Peninsula Clarion reports (http://bit.ly/2tDuSL5 ) that Kenai police officers used a drug called Naloxone for time last Sunday on a woman who had overdosed on drugs. According to a press release by the department, the woman revived as she was being taken to get treatment.
Officials say the drug also known as Narcan is used to reverse the effects of an overdose long enough to get a person to a hospital or under the care of emergency responders.
The move is part of an effort to combat Alaska's opioid epidemic. Other police departments throughout Alaska will be also be trained to use Naloxone.
