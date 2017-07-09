National Politics

July 09, 2017 6:40 AM

Suburban Chicago police department bringing back police dogs

The Associated Press
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill.

The Rolling Meadows Police Department is going to the dogs. Again.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald (http://bit.ly/2sHE9Vc ) reports that the suburban Chicago police department is bringing back its police dog unit four years after it was disbanded to help officers sniff out crooks, missing people and illegal drugs and protect officers as they deal with dangerous crime suspects.

Chief John Nowacki says the move brings the department in line with other nearby departments that already have dog units.

It will cost $16,000 to train and certify a new dog and another $56,000 for a fully-equipped police vehicle for the dog and its handler. Asset seizure funds -- not taxpayer dollars -- will be used to pay for it all.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sen. Carlyle takes members to task over budget transparency

Sen. Carlyle takes members to task over budget transparency 1:59

Sen. Carlyle takes members to task over budget transparency
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
Experimental treatment provides hope against brain cancer 4:15

Experimental treatment provides hope against brain cancer

View More Video