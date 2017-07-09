Suburban Chicago police department bringing back police dogs

The Rolling Meadows Police Department is going to the dogs. Again.
The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald (http://bit.ly/2sHE9Vc ) reports that the suburban Chicago police department is bringing back its police dog unit four years after it was disbanded to help officers sniff out crooks, missing people and illegal drugs and protect officers as they deal with dangerous crime suspects.
Chief John Nowacki says the move brings the department in line with other nearby departments that already have dog units.
It will cost $16,000 to train and certify a new dog and another $56,000 for a fully-equipped police vehicle for the dog and its handler. Asset seizure funds -- not taxpayer dollars -- will be used to pay for it all.
