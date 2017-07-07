Brnovich: Officials can't shield business on their phones

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says elected officials or government employees have a duty to preserve records related to the public's business even if they are created on their personal cellphones or social media accounts.
The opinion issued by Brnovich Friday clarifies existing state law that explicitly states that electronic communications sent through a government-issued device are public records. The question was whether that law extends to public business conducted on an official's personal device.
Brnovich says it does, but with limits. The opinion says records on personal devices or social media accounts don't necessarily become public records. But using personal devices for official business does implicate a duty to provide "a reasonable account of the official conduct."
The opinion was provided after a request from Democratic Sen. Steve Farley.
Comments