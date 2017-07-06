National Politics

July 06, 2017 2:59 AM

Kalamazoo County approves new identification card program

The Associated Press
KALAMAZOO, Mich.

Kalamazoo County has decided to create an identification card program for residents who lack documents needed to get a state ID.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2tLAa9V ) the county Board of Commissioners' 6-5 vote Wednesday was split along party lines, but the Democratic majority approved a resolution creating the program.

The resolution authorizes an initial budget of $60,000 to begin the program in January. It also creates an advisory board that would report to the Board of Commissioners.

The program will ensure an estimated 27,000 residents without a state-issued ID still have access to government and commercial services. Residents would be required to prove their residency status with several documents. However, state and federal programs may not recognize the ID.

