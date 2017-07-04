National Politics

July 04, 2017 7:31 AM

Man driving stolen car shot during encounter with deputies

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales says an armed man who was driving a stolen car has died after being shot during an encounter with deputies in the Albuquerque area.

Gonzales says the man ran and then pulled a gun before he was shot by at least one of the deputies who had followed and stopped the car early Tuesday morning after determining it was stolen.

The Sheriff's Department says the deputies weren't injured and will be on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

Identities weren't released.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres 0:22

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres
Patriotic preparations of fireworks barge for 2017 River of Fire Festival 0:38

Patriotic preparations of fireworks barge for 2017 River of Fire Festival
Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 0:44

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos