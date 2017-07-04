Man driving stolen car shot during encounter with deputies

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales says an armed man who was driving a stolen car has died after being shot during an encounter with deputies in the Albuquerque area.
Gonzales says the man ran and then pulled a gun before he was shot by at least one of the deputies who had followed and stopped the car early Tuesday morning after determining it was stolen.
The Sheriff's Department says the deputies weren't injured and will be on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated.
Identities weren't released.
