National Politics

July 04, 2017 4:12 AM

Jordan soldier says he fired at US troops in fear of attack

The Associated Press
AMMAN, Jordan

A Jordanian soldier charged with killing three U.S. Army Green Berets has told a military court he opened fire because he thought fellow Jordanian troops had come under attack.

The U.S. military trainers were killed when their convoy came under fire at the gate of an air base in Jordan in November.

First Sgt. Marik al-Tuwayha took the stand in his murder trial Tuesday, saying he felt no resentment toward Americans and that he had joked and chatted with the U.S. trainers in the past.

Jordan, a close U.S. military ally, initially said the Americans triggered the shooting by disobeying orders of Jordanian troops. Jordan later withdrew this claim.

Al-Tuwayha pleaded "not guilty." The judge has said the defendant has no apparent ties to terrorist groups.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres 0:22

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres
Patriotic preparations of fireworks barge for 2017 River of Fire Festival 0:38

Patriotic preparations of fireworks barge for 2017 River of Fire Festival
Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 0:44

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos