FBI, groups at odds over efforts to ID immigrant remains

In this Wednesday, April 12, 2017, photo, Dr. Tim Gocha uses dental records as he works to help identify the remains of immigrant who died along the U.S-Mexico border, at the Forensic Anthropology Center at Texas State, in San Marcos, Texas. Forensic investigators and advocacy groups said efforts to identify the remains of immigrants found along the Texas-Mexico border remain slow because DNA comparisons aren’t being made with a large pool of potential family members. DNA extracted from immigrants’ remains in Texas ends up in an FBI database. Eric Gay AP Photo