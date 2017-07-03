1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Alabama shootout

Authorities say one man was killed and two others were injured during a shootout between city of Birmingham employees.
Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton tells local media 42-year-old Larry Duncan died in the shootout Sunday morning in Birmingham's Lakeview District.
Shelton says police responded to a report of shots fired around 4 a.m. Sunday. Two on-duty city workers got into a dispute, and then a shootout, with another man, who was later determined to be an off-duty city worker. Duncan was with the off-duty city worker, but wasn't involved in the shootout.
The two other men — an off-duty Birmingham City worker and an on-duty sanitation worker — also suffered gunshot wounds.
The off-duty employee has been placed on a hold pending any formal charges. Further details haven't been released.
