July 02, 2017 10:28 PM

Maryland's progressive groups face challenge of coordination

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

The scores of left-leaning groups that cropped up after the 2016 election are finding that coordination can be difficult.

The Washington Post reports that activists have had to make tough choices about which activity to attend. Or they rush from one to another.

Groups are also having scheduling clashes. One is reconsidering the date of a forum for gubernatorial candidates because another plans to march on Washington for racial justice.

The groups are trying to effectively harness the groundswell of opposition to President Donald Trump and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. But it remains to be seen whether they'll push the party to the left in Annapolis or dent the governor's sky-high approval ratings.

