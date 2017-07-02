National Politics

July 02, 2017 10:19 AM

Rhode Island GOP event honoring Sean Spicer canceled

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A Rhode Island Republican Party fundraiser honoring White House press secretary Sean Spicer has been canceled.

Spicer was set to headline the fundraiser scheduled for Sunday evening. The location was not disclosed.

Spicer grew up in Barrington, Rhode Island.

Chairman Brandon Bell said Sunday the event has been canceled but did not give a reason.

Tickets for the event had cost a minimum $250. Tickets to a private VIP reception before the event cost $1,000.

Bell says Spicer will be honored at a later date.

