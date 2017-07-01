National Politics

July 01, 2017 9:03 AM

Wounded San Antonio police officer remains hospitalized

The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO

Police say a San Antonio officer continues his recovery following surgery after being shot in a gunbattle with a suspect that claimed the life of his partner.

Sgt. Jesse Salame (SAHL'-uh-may) says Officer Julio Cavazos was hospitalized Saturday in intensive care and faces a long recovery. Further details on his condition weren't released.

Investigators say Cavazos was shot Thursday as he and Officer Miguel Moreno stepped out of their patrol car to question a man about a vehicle break-in.

Moreno was shot in the head. He died Friday. San Antonio police say the gunman died in the shootout.

Police Chief William McManus says Cavazos is expected to recover. A police statement says Cavazos is married and has a young daughter.

