Hawaii attorney general: Scaled-back travel ban is illogical

Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin speaks at a news conference about Hawaii's lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban, Friday, June 30, 2017 in Honolulu. Chin says the scaled-back version of Trump's travel ban has illogical standards for who should be prohibited from entering the country. Chin questioned why a stepbrother or stepsister should be allowed into the country but not a grandmother. The Trump administration set new criteria Thursday barring some citizens from six majority-Muslim countering from coming to the United States. Caleb Jones AP Photo