National Politics

June 25, 2017 5:45 AM

NH National Guard personnel to provide air base security

The Associated Press
NEWINGTON, N.H.

About 30 New Hampshire Air National Guard Security Forces Squadron members are going to be deployed in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

A deployment ceremony is scheduled for Sunday at Pease Air National Guard Base in Newington, New Hampshire. The ceremony also will celebrate the 193 airmen who have deployed this year.

The soldiers are deploying to six locations throughout the United States Central Command. They have conducted combat skills training at Fort Bliss, Texas, and completed additional training locally. They will provide airbase security at six bases throughout the region.

