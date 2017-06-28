Correction: Rape-Kansas Case story

This Oct. 10, 2016 booking photo released by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, shows Jacob Ewing at the Jackson County Kan.) Jail in Holton, Kan. The small northeast Kansas town will be torn again next week as the second in a series of trials starts for a well-known local man accused of sexually assaulting several women. Ewing was acquitted in May of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, but faces trials on rape accusations levied by five adult women. The trial that begins Monday, June 26, 2017.