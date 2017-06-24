National Politics

June 24, 2017 7:12 AM

Authorities: Gang leader pleads guilty to drug, gun charges

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Federal authorities say the leader of a violent gang with roots in Central America has accepted a plea deal.

The U.S. Attorney's office says Santos Portillo Andrade pleaded guilty Friday in Boston federal court to RICO conspiracy involving an aggravated assault and drugs and weapons offenses.

A federal judge deferred accepting the plea agreement until Andrade is sentenced in September. If the agreement is accepted, Portillo will be sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

Authorities say the 33-year-old Revere man is the leader of MS-13's East Boston Loco Salvatrucha clique. He was among more than 50 alleged MS-13 members who were indicted on federal racketeering charges last year.

Authorities say MS-13 is a violent transnational criminal organization with "cliques" that operate throughout the country.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Toddler's memory honored at Richland Library

Video: Toddler's memory honored at Richland Library 0:55

Video: Toddler's memory honored at Richland Library
A drone took this epic mountaintop proposal to new heights 1:31

A drone took this epic mountaintop proposal to new heights
Zika could be the key to developing a brain cancer drug 1:35

Zika could be the key to developing a brain cancer drug

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos