Authorities: Gang leader pleads guilty to drug, gun charges

Federal authorities say the leader of a violent gang with roots in Central America has accepted a plea deal.
The U.S. Attorney's office says Santos Portillo Andrade pleaded guilty Friday in Boston federal court to RICO conspiracy involving an aggravated assault and drugs and weapons offenses.
A federal judge deferred accepting the plea agreement until Andrade is sentenced in September. If the agreement is accepted, Portillo will be sentenced to 10 years behind bars.
Authorities say the 33-year-old Revere man is the leader of MS-13's East Boston Loco Salvatrucha clique. He was among more than 50 alleged MS-13 members who were indicted on federal racketeering charges last year.
Authorities say MS-13 is a violent transnational criminal organization with "cliques" that operate throughout the country.
