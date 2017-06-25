National Politics

AP analysis: Democrats may benefit from gerrymandering

By JAMES ANDERSON Associated Press
Colorado was one of just eight U.S. states with a Democratic advantage in its lower House districts in the 2016 election, according to an Associated Press analysis.

The study is based on a formula that compares the statewide average share of each major party's vote in the districts with the statewide percentage of seats it wins.

Democrats won 57 percent of Colorado's state House seats in November, even though Republicans won 50.4 percent of the statewide vote.

That bucks a national trend in which Republicans control two-thirds of all statehouses.

The AP analysis addressed how much of that is caused by voter preference and how much is caused by partisan gerrymandering.

