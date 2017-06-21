National Politics

June 21, 2017 11:19 PM

McNally joins executive panel of lieutenant governors' group

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee Senate Speaker Randy McNally has been named to the executive committee of the Republican Lieutenant Governors Association.

McNally is an Oak Ridge Republican who was elected by Senate colleagues to run the upper chamber of the Tennessee General Assembly in January. He succeeded longtime Speaker Ron Ramsey, who retired.

While the Tennessee Senate speaker carries the title of lieutenant governor, that designation carries no extra responsibilities in the state other than being the first in the line of succession to the governor.

Republicans hold 31 of the 45 lieutenant governorships in the country.

McNally is a retired pharmacist who was first elected ot the state House in 1978. He was elected to the Senate in 1986.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

VIDEO: Asuncion talks about early season success with Dust Devils

VIDEO: Asuncion talks about early season success with Dust Devils 1:18

VIDEO: Asuncion talks about early season success with Dust Devils
NASA hints at life beyond our solar system after latest discovery 1:43

NASA hints at life beyond our solar system after latest discovery
Manager files complaint against PNNL with DOE Office of Inspector General 1:31

Manager files complaint against PNNL with DOE Office of Inspector General

View More Video