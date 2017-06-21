National Politics

June 21, 2017 5:13 PM

Sentence thrown out for man who wasn't in courtroom

The Associated Press
HILLSDALE, Mich.

A Hillsdale County judge has been called out again for sentencing someone without bringing him into court.

The Michigan appeals court told Judge Michael Smith to hold another hearing and give Charles Trout Jr. an opportunity to stand in front of him.

Trout was sentenced to at least 13 years in prison for maintaining a methamphetamine lab, but he wasn't physically in court when he got the punishment. Trout had to participate by video from jail, although his attorney was in the courtroom.

The appeals court says it found no evidence that Trout had waived his right to appear in court.

Smith says Hillsdale County saves time and money by having people participate in court hearings by video if they're being held in jail.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA hints at life beyond our solar system after latest discovery

NASA hints at life beyond our solar system after latest discovery 1:43

NASA hints at life beyond our solar system after latest discovery
Manager files complaint against PNNL with DOE Office of Inspector General 1:31

Manager files complaint against PNNL with DOE Office of Inspector General

VIDEO: Dust Devils cruise past Indians 10-0 in home opener 1:42

VIDEO: Dust Devils cruise past Indians 10-0 in home opener

View More Video