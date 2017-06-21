National Politics

June 21, 2017 5:01 PM

Man caught urinating at LA County rail station heavily armed

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Authorities say a man caught urinating in public at a Los Angeles County light rail station was found to be heavily armed.

The Sheriff's Department said in a news release that transit deputies arrested the man Wednesday afternoon at the Metro Gold Line's Sierra Madre station in Pasadena.

On him they found a loaded handgun that is restricted for law enforcement use, another loaded, high-powered firearm that resembles a rifle, two loaded, high-capacity magazines, a silencer, and a large survival knife that was nearly as long as a sword.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell and other officials planned to discuss the arrest at a news conference later Wednesday afternoon.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA hints at life beyond our solar system after latest discovery

NASA hints at life beyond our solar system after latest discovery 1:43

NASA hints at life beyond our solar system after latest discovery
Manager files complaint against PNNL with DOE Office of Inspector General 1:31

Manager files complaint against PNNL with DOE Office of Inspector General

VIDEO: Dust Devils cruise past Indians 10-0 in home opener 1:42

VIDEO: Dust Devils cruise past Indians 10-0 in home opener

View More Video