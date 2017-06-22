Correction: Officer Sentenced-Arkansas story

In a story June 21 about a drug conspiracy case involving a police officer, The Associated Press erroneously reported the location of Dumas. The city is 75 miles southeast of Little Rock, not 75 miles northwest of it.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Ex-Arkansas police officer sentenced in drug conspiracy case
A former Arkansas police officer has been sentenced to more than 10 years for his role in a drug conspiracy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas police officer has been sentenced to more than 11 years for his role in a drug conspiracy.
The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas announced Friday that James Edgerson was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison. Prosecutors say Edgerson and five other people were a part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana.
The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges in February.
Federal prosecutors say Edgerson, a 14-year veteran of the Dumas Police Department, bought and sold the drugs while working as a police officer from May 2015 through September 2015. Dumas is about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock.
Prosecutors said Edgerson sometimes sold drugs while he was in uniform.
Comments